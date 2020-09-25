Lexington man arrested after allegedly recording 10-year-old in shower

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man is accused of secretly recording a 10-year-old girl in the shower, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a report that a 10-year-old girl was being recorded without her knowledge while showering.

Detectives launched an investigation and searched a home in Davidson County.

As a result, deputies obtained warrants for the arrest of Brandon Alexander Draughn, 29, of Lexington.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of felony secret peeping and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child.

He is being held under a $503,500 secured bond.