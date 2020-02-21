Lexington man accused of dragging woman to basement, trying to rape her

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is facing charges after police say he dragged a woman to a basement and tried to rape her, according to Lexington police Maj. Robby Rummage.

Robert Shontae Whisonant, 41, of Lexington, is charged with felony attempted first-degree rape, felony first-degree kidnapping, felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor false imprisonment, misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor assault on a female.

Police were called to a home on Lake Street on Thursday.

The victim told officers Whisonant restrained her and dragged her to the basement. Once in the basement, Whisonant put a metal dog choker attached to a support pillar around the victim’s neck, the victim told police.

Two people heard the victim yelling and knocked on the outside door to the basement. The two people and Whisonant got into an altercation and the victim escaped.

Whisonant was allegedly in the process of putting a condom on when the two people interrupted.

Whisonant is being held under a $250,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 23.