Lexington family gets approval for rent relief program: ‘I’m just very grateful for it, very humbled’

LEXINGTON, N.C. — After losing her job during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lexington mother Shannon Hayes said the past few months have not been easy.

“I wasn’t eligible for the federal part of the benefits, so I went from bringing home $650 a week, to $198 which was a huge adjustment for our family,” Hayes said.

The mother of three said her job loss in late July prompted tough choices.

“Me and my husband have really prayed about things and we’re struggling you know, what are we going to pay next?” Hayes said.

She applied for the NC HOPE initiative the day the program was announced.

The initiative provides renters who are at 80% or less of the median income of a county with up to six months back rent and utility payments.

Paid directly to landlords and utility providers, the initiative is meant to keep renters in their homes with the lights on.

“As I saw the more than 23,000 applications we received in 14 days, I thought about how each one represents a family on the edge having to make hard choices,” Governor Roy Cooper said.

Hayes says the family was late paying their October rent, and the bills brought added stress.

“I thought last year, I lost my 16-year-old son last June to suicide, I thought last year was really really hard, but this year has been a whole new level of difficulty,” she said.

A case worker called her Tuesday to let her know she was approved.

“When she called me and said we were approved, I cried, such a big stress relief,” Hayes said.

For families still waiting on their call, Hayes encouraged patience.

“Keep digging, don’t give up,” she said.

In Guilford County, there are 1,998 eligible applicants, in Forsyth, there are 1,250. In there are Davidson 297, and Alamance has 579.

To date, there are 4,124 total eligible applicants from all four counties.

People can apply online at nc211.org/HOPE, or they can call 2-1-1 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

