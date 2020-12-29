Lexington family asking public for help finding dog who disappeared while they were on vacation

LEXINGTON, N.C. — For the past three days, Haley Compton has been walking along Community Road near her parent’s home in Lexington, hoping to be reunited soon with her four-legged friend Rascal.

“He went all the way in the front of the neighborhood, out into the back of the woods and ended up at a tall bushy tree that’s located near the road,” Compton said.

500 miles away from home, Haley’s vacation quickly became a nightmare. On Saturday, her 7-year-old multicolored Pomeranian named Rascal wandered off after slipping out of her parent’s front door.

With nowhere to turn after calling local animal shelters and veterinary clinics, Haley decided to take it a step further, hiring tracking dogs to bring rascal home.

“We’ve done the flyers. We also put out some of my clothing that has my scent on it. We’ve had people recommend that,” Compton said.

Neighbors in the community stopped to give her encouragement. To Haley, Rascal’s not just a dog, he’s an emotional healer lifting her spirits in a year when she lost her job and beloved grandmother.

“Now with him being gone, our hearts are even more broken then they were when we were on our way here,” Compton said.

As days pass and no sight of Rascal, Haley is just asking for anyone who knows where he is to do what’s right.

“We’re very hopeful by using that tracker dog since we didn’t find a body, he is still alive,” Compton said.

Rascal does have a microchip. Haley is offering a cash reward of $300 if Rascal is returned. If you find him, please call (336) 575-1080.