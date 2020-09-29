Lexington city leaders say tension is escalating over monument, are trying to relocate it as soon as possible

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington city leaders are growing impatient over the fate of a Confederate monument that stands in the heart of the city.

For months, the city council has attempted to relocate the statue. That request was denied by Davidson County Commissioners.

Now the city has filed a temporary injunction to speed up the process of moving the monument.

“We’re really growing impatient,” said Newell Clark, mayor of Lexington.

Tension, unrest and pending violence: words Lexington city leaders now associate with the 115-year-old Confederate army monument that stands in the heart of the city.

“It’s a dangerous situation that’s right in the center of our community, and we need some action taken,” Clark said.

An injunction filing details the history of the statue and how it’s been the site of Ku Klux Klan meetings and white supremacist rallies in the past.

Clark believes the monument is the source of escalating tension and anger from those who want it gone and those who want it to stay.

That’s why city leaders took their complaint to the courts to relocate the monument as soon as possible.

“We are continuing to let the county and the Daughters of the Confederacy know that this is an urgent matter that we need them to attend too,” Clark said.

Davidson County Commissioner Don Truell told FOX8 discussions are already underway with the rest of the commissioners.

“The attorneys are looking into it, and I’m hoping that we can get some type of closure to this thing pretty soon,” Truell said.

The county has yet to formally respond to the injunction.