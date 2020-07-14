Lexington City Council votes to move Confederate monument

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Lexington City Council voted Monday night to request the Confederate monument be moved.

The monument has been the talk of the town for weeks.

The council’s vote to move the monument was unanimous.

People on both sides of the conversation spoke at the council meeting Monday night.

Some people say it doesn’t represent the city of Lexington, while others say it is part of history.

Tonight’s decision is just one step toward finding out the monument’s future.

Ultimately, it is up to the Davidson County Commissioners to decide on the future of the monument.