Lexington City Council donating fire truck North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Lexington Fire Department is saying goodbye to a reliable and trustworthy member of the team.

For more than 60 years, firefighters knew their ladder truck would get them to the fire. Thousands of miles later, it’s time to retire the truck. Lexington Fire Chief Paul Jarrett is going over the retiring ladder truck for the last time.

“It has a long, long history,” Jarrett said. “Everybody that I can think of has some sort of connection to that fire truck.”

Built in 1958 and refurbished in 1997, many Lexington firefighters rode on the back or in the cab of the aerial ladder truck. With such an impressive service record, Jarrett can’t imagine seeing this work horse sit in one spot.

“We would use it anytime we needed extra help if we had a large call. It was always in operation,” Jarrett said.

The 62-year-old ladder truck is waiting for its fate at the city garage parking lot. In this case, the final resting place brings plenty of smiles.

“Nobody wanted to see it sold for surplus and scrapped,” Jarrett said. “Now that it will continue serving. They are happy about that.”

The Lexington City Council agreed to donate the ladder truck to the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Rick Fleming is the foundation’s president. He said the ladder truck will serve a very important mission.

“Some departments use their in service equipment when they have a line of duty death, and that puts a burden on some of the departments,” Fleming said.

Instead of taking a needed fire truck out of service, the retired Lexington ladder truck will be modified so it can be used in parades, memorials and as a caisson for firefighters who died in the line of duty or at retired firefighter funerals.

“We will add some rollers in the back–a hardwood floor–and seal it up to use it during rain or snow,” Fleming said.

Firefighters develop a bond with their trucks. That’s why Fleming believes the caisson is an appropriate way to say goodbye to men and women who gave so much to their community.

“It is a way we can honor their sacrifice and make sure they are honored in a proper way that they should be,” Fleming said.

And the Lexington Fire Department sees this donation as the best way to send off a ladder truck that did so much for them.

“We think that’s an honorable way to retire the truck,” Jarrett said.

The North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation is planning to have the truck ready in time for the foundation’s annual memorial event that is scheduled to be held in Raleigh this August.