Lexington church community mourning loss of senior pastor

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington church community is mourning the loss of their senior pastor, Dr. Ken Harris, who died on Wednesday.

Dr. Harold Fletcher with Union Grove Baptist Church in Lexington tells FOX8 that Harris died after being taken off of a ventilator.

Fletcher says several people in the church became infected with COVID-19, and church services were being held when some people got sick.

That was about three weeks ago. Four people are reportedly in the hospital right now.

The church released a statement on Wednesday mourning the loss of Harris.

The full statement is provided below:

“Dear Church Family, It is with sadness and yet rejoicing that I inform you that our Pastor is now in the presence of His Savior that he has served so faithfully. Today as Kim met with the doctors, they informed her that his condition was not improving any further and continued to decline. The decision was made to remove the ventilator, and very soon after, he went home to be with the Lord. Our Pastor’s word through this was “hope”. Even though we will miss him greatly, I am thankful that his hope and faith has now become sight, and he has experienced perfect healing. We will keep the church informed of arrangements as they become finalized. Please be in prayer for Kim, Claire, and all of the family during this time. We ask that you not call or text the family during this time. You are loved.”

Prayer sessions were held on Saturday for Harris and all those battling COVID-19 at Novant Forsyth Medical Center, according to a post on the church’s Instagram account.