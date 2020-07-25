Legendary TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88

FRESH OFF THE BOAT – “Lou Wants to Be a Millionaire” – Louis starts to fantasize about passing the Cattleman’s Ranch torch to Eddie but is worried about his menu choices. Meanwhile, Jessica is still struggling to get on board with Emery’s new acting hobby. And when Louis scores a spot on “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,” host Regis Philbin offers Louis and Jessica more answers than million-dollar questions on “Fresh Off the Boat,” FRIDAY, NOV. 29 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Mitch Haaseth via Getty Images) REGIS PHILBIN

Legendary TV host Regis Philbin died at 88 on Friday, according to a statement from his family, People reports.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his family told People on Saturday.

Philbin began his iconic career on television in 1988 alongside Kathie Lee Gifford as host of “Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee.”

In 2001, the franchise became “Live! with Regis and Kelly,” co-starring Kelly Ripa. Philbin left in 2011 after 23 years on-air.

Other notable roles include:

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host: 1999 to 2002

Hosting credits: Million Dollar Password, the first season of America’s Got Talent, as well as a reoccurring co-host seat on Rachael Ray

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss,” the Philbin family said.