Legal observers monitor interactions with law enforcement

Did you know there are volunteers at demonstrations making sure your First Amendment rights are protected? They’re called legal observers and they monitor policing.

“We have these kind of neon green hats for identification purposes,” said Eric Fink, an associate professor at Elon Law, who has trained some of his students to act as legal observers.

Fink has also been one himself. He was somewhere in the crowd of thousands at LeBaeur Park on June 7, taking notes on protesters’ interactions with law enforcement.

“If you see an arrest, for example, you might try to record what happened in the arrest, information like that. Or if police prevent people from entering into the public space or forum. You kind of just note that down,” Fink said.

These volunteers usually work in conjunction with lawyers “who either are already representing or potentially representing people who might have cases,” Fink said.

When someone is arrested or feels like their constitutional rights were restricted, Fink said this is where their notes come in.

“By having documentation of the law enforcement activity, that’s helpful to the lawyers who are defending people against criminal charges or representing people in a civil suit to have evidence,” he said.

The North Carolina National Lawyer’s Guild has been holding training sessions this week. For people who are interested in becoming a legal observer, you can send an email to northcarolina@ngl.org.