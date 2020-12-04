Learning loss affecting thousands of students in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Millions of students affected by learning loss across the country and right here in North Carolina.

We’re almost through with the fall semester and students in the Triad are still having trouble logging on and completing their assignments.

Jason Jankovic, a 10th grader at Guilford County Schools, has been marked absent 44 times this semester not because he hasn’t logged onto to his classes but because he’s having trouble staying connected and understanding his assignments. This lapse in learning was brought up in Thursday’s North Carolina Board of Education meeting and is something State Superintendent Mark Johnson says can be solved but might take some getting used to.

“Our state and nation are facing a tsunami of learning loss in the next year because of the pandemic,” Johnson said.

Jason has struggled with remote learning since school started this fall. So far he’s been issued three different laptops to solve his connectivity problems, but even laptop number three is holding him back.

“It’s really frustrating because then I’ll start to fall behind,” Jason said.

Jason’s laptop rings loudly every time he tries to ask his teachers for help on his assignments.

“It’s very difficult and half of the stuff he doesn’t know, I don’t know and my biggest fear is he’ll be held back for the work he’s trying to put in,” said Belkis Jankovic, Jason’s mom.

Belkis worries about the upcoming assessment the Guilford County School District is giving to students to find out what they’ve learned this semester.

“How are you going to give a student an assessment when we don’t even know what we’re doing ourselves? There’s no possible way they’re going to pass that,” Belkis said.

That’s the point Superintendent Mark Johnson argues. Students may have to be held back or repeat classes next year.

“Educators and parents must put aside the stigma of which grade a student may technically be in on paper,” Johnson said.

He encourages teachers and parents to look at the bigger picture.

“I know that is what my wife and I will decide for our young daughter. If it means she needs to repeat materials in the next school year, that is what we will make sure she does so that she is successful for the rest of school and for her whole life,” Johnson said.

Belkis hopes the district offers weekend tutoring sessions to help students catch up.

“I would love for that but with this pandemic, everyone’s probably going to be scared about it. I’m not giving up, I know my son wants to give up but if you just keep pushing, everything will be OK,” Belkis said.

The Guilford County School District will begin testing its K through 2nd grade students next week and 3rd through 10th grade after winter break.