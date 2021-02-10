Learning from home came with a cost; Guilford County Schools data suggests in-person students tested better

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students in Guilford County Schools are seeing their scores take a hit as the pandemic continues to impact education, according to the school district.

“We have been saying for months and have presented data showing that students learning remotely are not nearly as proficient as those learning in-person. The more data we receive, the more this is confirmed,” said Whitney Oakley, GCS chief academic officer.

The district is looking at the results from several assessments taken over the last few months. The data appears to show that students learning in-person are performing at a higher level than those learning remotely.

In September, four out of every five students in kindergarten through 3rd grade took the Istation Reading Assessment remotely.

Of those students, 60.8% were on track to meet year-end expectations, a few points below the state average of 63%.

Guilford County Schools also mentioned that remote testing does pose additional problem as the testing conditions are less controlled and could impact scores.

Preliminary results from the NWEA MAP Growth Assessment, taken in December, showed that more children learning in-person were scoring at or above the average reading level compared to those learning remotely.

The assessment put 44% of students in kindergarten through 2nd grade at or above the average for reading. Kindergarteners five weeks into in-person instruction had the highest rate, with nearly half, 49%, scoring average or above average in reading.

In the NWEA test for math, the preliminary results showed that 38% of students between kindergarten and 3nd grade scored average or above average. But, again, it was the in-person kindergarteners who had the highest rate of students scoring average or above average in math with 51%.

Overall, kindergarteners scored at least 17 percentage points better in math than first or second graders, the school district said.

Across the board, block high school students scored lower on their End-of-Course testing for the fall, and because these tests must be done in person per state requirements, participation was as much as 30.1% lower than usual.

We won’t know how traditional high school students perform until they take their End-of-Course tests in the spring.

Students seemed to endure best in English II with only a 4.3% performance drop, but their math skills suffered the worst with a Math I drop of 18.7%.

Over the next few weeks, Guilford County Schools’ middle and high school students will begin returning to classrooms a few grade levels at a time, according to a statement released on Tuesday by Guilford County Schools.