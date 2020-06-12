Learning center announces approval for summer learning programs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Imprints Care announced it will be holding summer learning programs, allowing students extra chances to learn during COVID-19 setbacks.

Thursday afternoon it was approved for the care center to host the summer programs, which will see around 220 students take part in.

Center leaders said they are working to iron out the full details of how or what the students will learn.

However, they stress strict social districting guidelines and sanitation methods will be in place to ensure safety at the handful of campuses.

The center hopes to continue an essential learning service, which has helped more than a hundred students during the pandemic.

Especially those with special needs, like Andrea Cline’s daughter, 16-year-old Lily.

“Just invaluable to have the essential care in place, especially with the special needs side,” Cline said.

Her daughter has Down syndrome and is also nonverbal.

As campuses closed and students switched to online classes, Lily’s ability to learn dropped drastically, her mother said.

“There’s somethings, some issues that she’s probably gone a little backwards on that I’ve noticed … the teachers they really did try their best … she’s just very hands-on, you have to be with her all the time,” Cline said.

Through a Crisis Care partnership between Imprints Care and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, around 125 students within the district got to sit in a smaller room with teachers to learn.

It consisted of children of essential workers, like Lily.

Cline said this was monumental for Lily.

“For my daughter, she had lost everybody that she knew. one day they are just gone … so I’m able to put her back in a place where, ‘Hey, [my teachers] are here,’” she said.

Shannon Heck, with Imprints Care, said, “a lot of [students] have a great sense of accomplishment. They started to see themselves make some strides, grow in their work, look at the stack of things they hadn’t done and just watch it go down.”

The Crisis Care extended learning ends on Friday. It was only set to last through the school year.

Parents, like Cline, hope the summer programs can stay steady enough to learn in.

“It’s nice to have something that you can depend on and say, ‘Okay, you’re going to go here today. we’re going to do X; we’re going to be in a routine,’” she said