Leaksville Spray Elementary preschool class closed for in-person learning for rest of October after COVID-19 exposure

EDEN, N.C. — The Leaksville Spray Elementary preschool class is closed for in-person learning from Thursday, Oct. 22 to Friday, Oct. 30 after a COVID-19 exposure in the preschool class, according to a statement made school officials.

The full statement is provided below:

“Dear RCS Families,

We wanted to let you know that we have received information this morning that there has been a COVID-19 exposure that occurred in the preschool class at Leaksville Spray Elementary. We have consulted with the health department closely and they have advised us to notify all direct contacts. Anybody that was directly exposed has already been notified. Therefore, if you have not been notified of this direct exposure, you are advised to monitor your symptoms and follow up with your health care provider if symptoms develop.

Leaksville Spray Elementary Preschool is closing the preschool class for in-person learning on Thursday, October 22, 2020 through Friday, October 30th. Preschool will be conducting virtual learning classes for our students during this time beginning Friday, October 23, 2020. Thursday, October 22nd will be a remote planning day for preschool for their students. Preschool students may return for in person learning on Monday, November 2, 2020. We have worked hard to remain in-person but we also know that this is the right thing to do for the safety of our students and staff so that further spread does not occur. Safety is a top priority and we appreciate your support as we work very hard to keep all of our students and staff safe. Thank you for your support.”