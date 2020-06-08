Leader of KKK drove through group of protestors in Virginia, attorney says

HENRICO, Va. — A man was arrested after he drove through a group of protestors on Sunday, WWBT reports.

Around 5:45 p.m., Henrico County police were told about about an incident during a protest walk.

Witnesses say a driver revved their engine and drove through the protestors on the road.

Harry H. Rogers, 36, of Hanover County, was arrested. He has been charged with with assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and felony vandalism.

Rogers said he was the leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a proponent of Confederate ideology, according to Henrico Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor.

Investigators are determining if hate crime charges are appropriate.

Other injuries were not reported.

The following statement was released in part by Taylor:

“While I am grateful that the victim’s injuries do not appear to be serious, an attack on peaceful protesters is heinous and despicable and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. “The accused, by his own admission and by a cursory glance at social media, is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology. We are investigating whether hate crimes charges are appropriate. “Yesterday, I participated in a different peaceful protest for equality and justice in Henrico. Protesters acting peaceably, well within their constitutional rights of assembly, should not have to fear violence. We lived through this in Virginia in Charlottesville in 2017. I promise Henricoans that this egregious criminal act will not go unpunished. Hate has no place here under my watch.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000.