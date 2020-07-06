Law enforcement to go door-to-door in Winston-Salem after woman strangled, beaten to death

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are taking their investigation out to the community after a woman died following a violent attack in Winston-Salem.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and other community represenatives plan to gather for a Violent Crimes Task Force Response at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Union Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.

They plan to go door-to-door in the area of the 300 block of West Northwest Boulevard, looking for information about the death of 50-year-old Ella Lorine Crawley, of Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police say this response aims to give the community information about the attack, help the community recover and show the partnership of different agencies in addressing community violence.

At about 7:02 a.m. May 23, police say a passerby found Crawley, near a walking path in Gateway Commons Park.

She had suffered visible injuries to her head and was in “grave need” of medical care, police say.

The next day, she died from her injuries.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Crawley died of blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Police say Crawley was experience homelessness when she was attacked. She was known to frequent the area where she was found. Officers believe she was walking in the area that morning.

Detectives believe that Crawley likely encountered her attacker or attackers on or near Northwest Boulevard, and the encounter likely occurred within a very short period of time before she was discovered.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.