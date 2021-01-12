Law enforcement officials issue Emergency Missing Child Alert for Alabama girl

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WRBL) — On Monday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for a teenage girl from Bayou La Batre, Alabama.

ALEA Officials say Maggie-May Barton Waller, age 17, was last seen on Sunday at 7:00 p.m in Bayou La Batre.

The teen may have “a condition that may impair her judgement,” according to officials.

When Waller was last seen, she was wearing a maroon sweatshirt, black pants, and brown boots. At the time, she was in the area of Geary Street in Bayou La Batre.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Maggie-May Barter Waller, please contact the Bayou La Batre Police Department at (251) 824-2757 or call 911.