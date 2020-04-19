Law enforcement escorts fallen SC deputy who died in crash to airport

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) — The body of a fallen South Carolina deputy was escorted to the Charleston International Airport by Charleston County deputies on Saturday morning.

Jeremy LaDue, 29, died Monday morning in a crash while on duty.

The procession departed from the funeral home around 9:15 a.m. and made its way to the Charleston International Airport.

Last call for 103, Deputy Jeremy LaDue. pic.twitter.com/Rh7vj7Ts6m — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) April 18, 2020

His body will be taken to California for a private burial service.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday in honor of Deputy Jeremy LaDue.

A memorial fund for LaDue’s family has been established by a nonprofit organization called Serve and Connect.