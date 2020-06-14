Law enforcement community mourns off-duty FWC officer killed overnight

LABELLE,. Fla. — The Florida law enforcement community is mourning an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission who was shot and killed overnight while off duty, authorities say.

FWC Officer Julian Keen was killed while off duty when he was trying to stop a hit-and-run driver, according to multiple law enforcement offices.

The FWC has not yet released a statement at this time.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Keen was from LaBelle, which is a small town in South Florida.

“While Officer Keen did not serve in our area, many of his coworkers do and we have built lasting relationships with them,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Anytime we call, they are there. We cannot imagine the loss they are feeling as well as his family.”

The FHP Command Officers Association also paid their respects to Keen.

“He was a genuine officer who would literally give his shirt off his back to ANYONE who needed it. Please pray for his family and law enforcement everywhere as we face these troubling times,” they wrote on Facebook.