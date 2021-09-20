Laundrie family attorney cancels press conference at FBI’s request

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The attorney for Brian Laundrie’s family will not hold a press conference Tuesday pursuant to a request from the FBI that he not go ahead with it.

The news conference was previously scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. in Long Island, New York, on Tuesday, according to NewsNation’s Brian Entin.

Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, was identified by police as a person of interest in her disappearance.

On Monday, officers and FBI agents removed items from his family home in North Port, Florida. They continue to search for him as part of their investigation. His parents say they haven’t seen him in five days.

Remains thought to be those of Petito were found in Wyoming Sunday. The cause of death has not been released.