Launch Thomasville program helps bring businesses back to downtown area

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — In just about one year, the city of Thomasville lost 14 locally owned businesses. Five of them were due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, city officials and community leaders are making an aggressive push to find ways to combat the loss of business.

Everything starts with bringing businesses back to the downtown area.

On Main Street, it’s empty storefront after empty store front.

But soon, that’s going to change.

Some of the spaces have already been rented, as new businesses prepare to move in, armed with information and knowledge they learned through the Launch Thomasville program.

The program started in February, and already the downtown area is seeing some benefits.

In the past year, 11 new businesses have opened up around Main Street, including a few that were a part of the Launch Thomasville program.

“Why downtown? Because it’s a centralized location. It’s about bringing together the community,” Derek Ruff said.

Ruff plans on opening The Journey Center on West Main Street, with help from the second-place cash prize from the Launch Thomasville program.

The Journey Center would offer academic support, STEM programs, interactive learning experiences, peer groups and business resources for the community.

Ruff wanted to be in the downtown area to be accessible to everyone.

“There are a lot of empty spots in downtown Thomasville that I feel like should be filled,” Jennifer Dew said.

The graphic designer hopes one day, she’ll be able to do just that.

“I’m a home-based business right now. I wanted to expand and grow,” she said.

Dew said she feels more prepared to do so after she finished in fourth place.

“It showed us structure on how to build a business, how to grow a business, how to educate ourselves and how to take care of the business,” she said.

The workshop for local entrepreneurs was created by community leaders and educators to help the city’s economic situation.

“There’s been a lot of turnover in business. We saw a lot of people who were good people and went into business, but they had trouble staying there,” Ken Griffin said. “We wanted to come up with something to help them stay in business.”

Griffin is the president of Inheritance Financial Coaching and was an instructor for Launch Thomasville.

He admitted the pandemic created some challenges for both learning and business opportunities.

“Traffic obviously dried up. A lot of our shops here are walk-in shops, so it caused people to get super creative,” he said.

But Griffin said all of this was good practice, to learn how to be resilient in the struggles that come with owning a small business.

“If they could make it through COVID and all we went through, they could make it in business,” he said.