Latest class of Guilford County EMTs, paramedics graduate in the middle of pandemic

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More first responders are on the job in Guilford County.

The county’s latest class of EMT and paramedic recruits graduated Friday.

They started training in the middle of the pandemic.

While others may have shied away from signing up now, some in this class say the pandemic is part of what motivates them.

“If anything, the time that we’re in right now would make me even more eager because more people need us and that’s why we’re here,” EMT Latiyuana Gadson said.

“I believe that once I get out in the field, I’ll really be able to make an impact,” EMT Ryon Bellamy said.

They started training right after Memorial Day – about the same time cases across North Carolina started trending upward.

Guilford County EMS implemented safety guidelines to conduct the training classes.

In the classroom, the recruits worked at their own stations placed 6 feet from one another to follow social distancing guidelines.

Guilford County EMS training supervisor Bill Hayes says the recruits were provided with surgical masks as well as eye protection and had their temperatures checked each morning.

Hayes says he’s inspired by the group’s enthusiasm.

“Their joy, that’s gotten me enthused to keep working harder at my job,” he said.

Some of the people in this graduating class will start their shifts as early as Saturday night.