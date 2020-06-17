Las Vegas university removes Hey Reb! mascot statue temporarily from campus’ alumni center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of UNLV’s campus staples temporarily has a new home. The Hey Reb! statue in front of the Tam Alumni Center on the campus of UNLV was taken down Tuesday night.

The school’s president, Marta Meana, sent the following statement students and staff at the university:

The letter says in part:

Dear students. I wanted to let you know that the Hey Reb! statue in front of the Tam Alumn Center was taken down this evening. In recent conversations with the donor, we mutually agreed it was est to remove the statue and return it. Over the past few months, I have had discussions with multiple individuals and stakeholder groups from campus and the community on how best the university can move forward given recent events throughout our nation. That includes the future of our mascot. The frequency of those conversations has increased in recent weeks, and I will have to share with campus once the listening tour is complete. Warmly, Marta Meana, Ph.D., UNLV President

No other details were released.