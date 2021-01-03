Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19

Longtime talk-show host and former CNN interviewer Larry King is recovering in a hospital after undergoing a procedure to address chest pain, Ora TV said in a statement.

LOS ANGELES — Larry King, the 87-year-old veteran talk show host, was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19, a source close to the family told CNN.

King has previously survived a heart attack, stroke, diabetes, prostrate and lung cancer.

In 2019, King’s adopted son Andy died of a heart attack, and his daughter, Chaia, died from lung cancer weeks apart.