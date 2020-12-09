Largest Guilford County EMS paramedic class graduates amid pandemic

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It was nothing but smiles and cupcakes at Guilford County Emergency Medical Services. Excitement was in the air because 14 newly trained paramedics are joining the team.

“Definitely didn’t think I would see this day at all,” said new paramedic Whitney Fox. “I’ve been looking forward to it before I started the academy.”

The recent Guilford County EMS Paramedic Academy class is also the largest one for EMS.

The class of 14 was tough to teach at times because trainers couldn’t find a room big enough to hold everyone. Guilford EMS Training Supervisor Bill Haynes said the class was challenging in other ways.

“It was a very intelligent group. So that made all the trainers have to step up their game to be able to train these guys,” Haynes said.

The Guilford County EMS Paramedic Academy is a fast paced nine-month class. This time, the academy was a grueling 11 months because of COVID-19.

“What started out what was going to be about a nine months became two extra months and worry if they were going to come back to make it to this day is quite the accomplishment,” Haynes said.

Fox described some of the COVID-19 related calls she responded to while she was away from the paramedic class for two months.

“It was a lot of panic with people,” she said. “Not only did we have to respond to physical needs but the emotional needs as well.”

Fox said the two months away from the books and in the ambulance helped her reach graduation day.

“I feel like it benefited us a lot. We were able to apply what we’ve learned out in the streets,” Fox said.

The important part of handling trauma and overdoses now involves keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind.

“We had to think about our safety more, wearing N95 masks, goggles and gowns,” said new paramedic AJ Haymore.

Some of the Paramedic Academy graduates will be on the job soon because there’s no off day.

“I am looking forward to getting out there,” Haymore said. “It’s going to be hard work and with COVID. We will get through it, and it will be great.”

The next Guilford County EMS Paramedic Academy will be held in February.

Trainers said the class will go back to the normal 8 to 12 members.