Large items pile up along streets as Greensboro, Winston-Salem suspend “bulky item” pick-ups

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Greensboro and Winston-Salem have suspended their annual “bulky item collection.”

In a new release Monday afternoon, Winston-Salem officials said, “Suspending collections will ensure sufficient staffing for garbage collections and prevent crews from being exposed to contaminated household items. For more information call CityLink 311.”

Greensboro city leaders also made a similar announcement, stating that the city will suspend bulky item collection and the collection of yard waste for now. They, however, stressed that yard waste can still be dropped off at the landfill.

Despite being posted on multiple online platforms, the suspension caught many homeowners by surprise.

“Had I known, I wouldn’t have put it out on the curb,” said Janice Abram, a Winston-Salem resident.

A mountain of chairs, boxes and pipes pulled from her basement was set outside her driveway on Sunday. She was expecting it to be picked up by the city the following Monday, but collection was suspended.

“I guess I have to pay somebody to move it, which is not in the budget," Abram said.

Her story is like so many along Patterson Avenue, which is lined with piles of large furniture.

Families tell FOX8 it took them hours to move it to the curb, and they have no place to put it.

Anna, a mother of three, moved her headboard and couch out to the curb by herself.

“It’s been out here for three days now. I’m not putting this back into my house," she said.

Winston-Salem leaders said these are unprecedented times.

If you already moved items to your curb, you can keep them there at no fee or citation.

However, there is not a set timetable for when bulky item collection services will be restored.

In Greensboro, the city is allowing residents to schedule a time for their bulky items to be picked up. To do so, call (336) 373-2489.