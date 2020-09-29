Larceny suspect accused of hitting Winston-Salem police patrol car while trying to drive away

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two suspects are in custody after one allegedly hit a Winston-Salem police patrol car while trying to drive away, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Mark Jeffrey Adkins Jr., 30, of Winston-Salem, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony flee to elude and misdemeanor hit-and-run.

Jaryd William Mullins, 37, of Winston-Salem, is charged with resist, delay and obstruct law enforcement.

At 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, Winston-Salem police were conducting a larceny investigation at the Lowes Home Improvement store on Hanes Mall Boulevard.

Sgt. M.C. Knight saw two suspects running from the store and getting into a vehicle. Knight tried to take them into custody and the driver, identified as Adkins, drove off, hitting Knight’s patrol car in the process, the release said.

Knight pursued the suspects and the pursuit came to an end when Adkins crashed into a person’s vehicle at Hanes Mall Boulevard and Jonestown Road.

Both suspects were taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Adkins was given a $50,000 bond. Mullins was cited and released.

No injuries were reported.

Adkins also has a pending charge of felony flee to elude out of Randolph County.