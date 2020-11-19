Lara Trump considering a run for NC Senate seat in 2022, New York Times reports

Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and wife of Eric Trump, is considering a run for Senate in 2022, the New York Times reports.
Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) has said he will retire at the end of his term, leaving a seat up for grabs in 2022.
Trump, 38, is a former personal trainer and television producer.
She married Eric Trump in 2014 and worked as a senior advisor on the president’s 2020 campaign.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Smithsonian closing museums and zoo again amid virus spike
- Asheboro downtown not letting pandemic get in the way of comeback
- Surgeon general: Limit holiday gatherings to slow virus spread
- Senators advance bill to reform plane certification as Boeing 737 Max ungrounded
- Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle concerned about troop withdrawal order in Afghanistan, Iraq