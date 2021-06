GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — As of 11:55 a.m. the lane is back open on I-40 Eastbound/I-85 Northbound.

A crash has been reported on I-40 Eastbound near the Jimmie Kerr Rd. exit.

The right lane of I-40 Eastbound is closed. The Department of Transportation expects it to reopen by 1:24 p.m.