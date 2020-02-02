Lakers pay special tribute to Kobe Bryant in first game at Staples Center after his death

Nearly every seat in the arena was draped with a yellow t-shirt with either a purple and white 8 or 24 on it.

LOS ANGELES -- As basketball fans filed into the staples center Friday, they witnessed a moving tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Nearly every seat in the arena was draped with a yellow t-shirt with either a purple and white 8 or 24 on it.

Bryant wore both numbers playing for the team, and the Lakers retired both at the end of his career.

Everyone at the game took home a tribute jersey.

Two court-side seats were reserved to honor Kobe and his daughter Gianna, whose jersey sat next to her dad's with roses.

Friday marks the Lakers' first game since Bryant and his daughter died in a helicopter crash Sunday that killed all nine people on board.

Over his spectacular 20-year career with the Lakers, Kobe Bryant won five NBA championships.

In a tweet this week by the Lakers, they called the Staples Center the house that Kobe built.

The t-shirts are just one of several tributes the team is planning for the pro basketball Hall of Famer.

