Lake Reidsville expanding trail to open new areas for hikers

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — We have probably developed a greater appreciation for Piedmont parks and lakes since the stay-at-home order.

At Lake Reidsville, Park and Recreation Superintendent Fred Thompson has seen the crowds grow.

“This park is utilized a lot more than it ever has been. This time of year we are starting to get a lot of people out here,” Thompson said.

Thompson wants to keep the hikers, bikers and boaters coming back. That’s where landscape architect Tony McGee and his machines come in.

Lake Reidsville has added more land, and McGee is blazing a trail.

“That’s all about controlling water flow, making sure we are building on good soil, and it will be something people can use for decades and decades to come,” McGee said.

At a little over two miles, McGee is cutting through dense Piedmont forest to build a trail that will connect the rest of Lake Reidsville to what used to be private land.

In a few weeks, bikers and hikers will be able to travel across the trail and take a break at an area known as Murray Point.

Murray Point sits above Lake Reidsville, and according to Community Development Manager Donna Setliff, Murray Point will offer visitors spectacular views of the lake.

Setliff also pointed out that it takes a team to make improvements.

“We definitely need help of both private and nonprofit organizations,” Setliff said.

The two-mile trail and three canoe and kayak access points are being built with a Pella Windows and State grant.

It will take more partnerships to fulfill the Lake Reidsville master plan.

“Our future goal for the trails is to be able to apply to be a part of the Mountains to Sea Trail,” Setliff said.

Joining the Mountains to Sea Trail will be a big deal for Lake Reidsville.

“We will be the only one with a modernized campground site connected to the Mountains to Sea Trail,” Thompson said. “So think how great that would be.”

Other ideas in Lake Reidsville’s master plan include items like resurfacing the basketball court, building a splash pad and installing a nine-hole mini-golf course.