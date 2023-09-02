CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lake Norman beach will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 2, after county officials found elevated bacteria levels.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services said the Ramsey Creek Park beach water had elevated bacteria levels stemming from heavy rains this week. The rest of the park will remain open on Nantz Road in Cornelius.

There is a free shuttle for Labor Day weekend to the park from the Cornelius Park and Ride lot on Sefton Park Road. Parking at the park costs $10 for county residents and $15 for non-residents.

The county said retesting will take place daily, and updates on additional closures this weekend will be based on these results.

The 46-acre park has the only public beach in Mecklenburg County.