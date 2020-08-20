Lake Higgins closed after staff member exposed to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lake Higgins will be closed until Tuesday, Aug. 25, for cleaning after a staff member was exposed to COVID-19, according to a news release from the City of Greensboro.

The staff member has no symptoms, but the office, bathrooms, and classroom will be thoroughly sanitized as a precautionary measure, the city said. The last day the staff member reported to work was Aug. 19.

Residents who are concerned about their potential exposure should contact their doctor or Guilford County Department of Public Health at (336) 641-7777.

Residents may continue to use Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, and Lake Townsend, 6332 Townsend Road. Both are operating on normal hours.