LabCorp working with public health authorities on no-charge antibody test program to accelerate COVID-19 blood plasma donation

BURLINGTON, N.C. — LabCorp is working with public health authorities on a no-charge COVID-19 antibody test program, the company announced on Thursday.

LabCorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care, today announced plans to create a program to offer total antibody testing at no charge through the patient’s doctor in support of increased blood plasma donations for use as a possible COVID-19 treatment.

LabCorp is proud to be part of The Fight Is In Us coalition to increase donations of blood plasma with COVID-19 antibodies. Blood plasma is being evaluated as a possible treatment for patients with an active COVID-19 infection. Public health authorities have asked for help with expanding the population of potential plasma donors, and LabCorp is seeking to meet that challenge by creating a program to offer total antibody testing at no charge through the patient’s doctor. Patients who are interested in donating blood plasma can speak with their doctor about the total antibody testing program during their next routine visit or treatment. LabCorp is currently working with public health authorities and the provider community on the details of the three-month program and will provide additional information in the near future.