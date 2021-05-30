Kyle Larson wins Coca-Cola 600 as more than 50,000 fans gather at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Kyle Larson won the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series race started 6 p.m. on Fox. Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the honorary pace car driver.

“This is a great day. I know everyone in Charlotte’s really excited for it,” McCaffrey said.

It is estimated that over 50,000 people from all 50 states are attending the race, making it the largest spectator event in North Carolina since the start of the pandemic.

The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race of the year, which requires some extra preparation, according to driver William Byron.

“That eating and hydrating is a little bit different because throughout the race you need more fluids, and you also need to eat at some point during the race; whether it’s like energy chews or stuff like that,” said Byron, who grew up in Charlotte.

All of the cars in the field Sunday featured the name of a fallen soldier on the windshield as part of the “600 Miles of Remembrance.”

It’s a tradition that began in 2015 and has been featured in every Coca-Cola 600 since as part of the Memorial Day celebration.

“To get to understand the story a little bit more through the weekend with the family is really special from our standpoint,” driver Denny Hamlin said. “Really great with everything NASCAR Salutes has done to pay tribute on the windshields and hopefully we can take ours to victory lane.”