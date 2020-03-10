Kyle Allen signs 1-year extension with Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – Quarterback Kyle Allen, who was set to become an exclusive rights free agent, has signed a one-year contract, according to the Carolina Panthers.

The 24-year-old started 12 games in place of injured starter Cam Newton in 2019 and went 5-7 after winning his first four starts. Allen threw for 3,322 yards with a 62 percent completion rate. He tossed 17 touchdown passes with 16 interceptions and lost seven fumbles, finishing the year with an 80.0 passer rating.

A top high school prospect who played collegiately at Texas A&M and Houston, Allen joined Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2018.