GREENSBORO, N.C. — A K&W Cafeteria in Greensboro is offering free meals to kids, according to the manager.

The restaurant on 3710 S. Holden Road will be offering the free meals on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free meals are only offered at the Holden Road restaurant right now, but manager Christopher Sinclair says the offer could expand to other K&W restaurants in the future.