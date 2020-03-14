Breaking News
Closings and delays

Kroger stores to change hours due to coronavirus outbreak

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kroger has announced it is changing its hours of operation in order to restock shelves and clean stores due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Kroger announced that starting Sunday, March 15, Kroger stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. for the immediate future, spokeswoman Amy McCormick said Saturday.

The change is coming so that store employees can restock shelves and clean stores.

Kroger is the third supermarket chain to announce altered hours due to the coronavirus. Earlier Saturday, Giant Eagle and HEB announced similar moves.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter