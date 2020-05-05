Krispy Kreme unveils new key lime glazed doughnuts

A new Krispy Kreme doughnut is being released to mark the spring.

Key lime glazed and key lime kreme filled doughnuts will be available from May 5-8.

The new doughnuts are part of a series of new fruit-flavored doughnuts that will only be offered for four days.

The next in the line up is the lemon glazed and lemon kreme filled doughnuts that will be available from May 12-15.

The first in the series was the strawberry glazed and strawberry kreme filled doughnuts that were available form April 30-May 1.