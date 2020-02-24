Krispy Kreme to launch delivery service nationwide on Leap Day

Doughnut lovers are salivating over Krispy Kreme’s new and upcoming delivery service.

Starting Saturday, Krispy Kreme will start a delivery service across the country.

You have to be near one of the 250 U.S. locations thought, and in most cases, you have to be 10 miles from a shop.

Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website, and there’s a $5 fee.

Saturday is actually “Leap Day” so to kick off its new delivery service, Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to hospital staff and parents of Leap Day babies within 10 miles of shops.

Visit the Krispy Kreme website for more information.

Krispy Kreme National Delivery is here! To celebrate, this #LeapDay, we’re delivering 5 Dozen FREE doughnuts to those who bring us the world’s most special deliveries, 2020’s Leap Day Babies! FREE doughnuts, delivered FREE! https://t.co/DaLwXygbVo — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) February 24, 2020