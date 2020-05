Krispy Kreme has a treat for graduating seniors: free doughnuts!

The shops are offering a 2020 graduation dozen.

Half the doughnuts have a 2 on them, and the others have holes.

So together, they spell out the year 2020.

Krispy Kreme is selling the sweets from Monday, May 18 to Sunday, May 24.

High School and college graduates who can prove they’re seniors can get a free box on Tuesday.