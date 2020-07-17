Krispy Kreme offering free Original Glazed dozen with purchase of dozen in honor of company’s 83rd birthday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is turning 83, but customers are the ones getting the present.

The Winston-Salem-based doughnut company is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal for Friday, July 17, in honor of the company’s birthday. Customers can get one free dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen.

With the anticipated popularity of the event, Krispy Kreme is asking customers to use the drive-thru or order online in order to keep customers safe amid the pandemic.

The promotion is available be available via drive-thru, online pick-up and delivery.

To redeem the offer online, put one dozen of your choice and one dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts in your cart. Then, use promo code KKBIRTHDAY at checkout.