Krispy Kreme introduces monster doughnuts just in time for Halloween (Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme is bringing sweetness to this Halloween season with new monster doughnuts.

Saturdays in October are Sweet-or-Treat Saturdays at Krispy Kreme., according to a statement from the company.

You can get a $1 Sweet-or-Treat Dozen to share with friends or neighbors when you buy any dozen.

The deal can be redeemed in a shop or you can use promo the code “SweetOrTreat” to redeem online on 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, and 10/31.