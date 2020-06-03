Krispy Kreme celebrates National Donut Day with 5 days of free doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is giving the U.S. a reason to look forward to every day this week.

“For months, the concept of time and days has been a blur,” the company said. “That’s why this year, we’re changing National Doughnut Day to National Doughnut Week!“

Monday through Friday, June 1 through 5, Krispy Kreme is giving customers one free doughnut per person per day.

The free doughnut could be any kind, but if you’re buying more than one, only the lowest-price doughnut in the order will be free.

Krispy Kreme says the promotion is not valid for delivery, and only one free doughnut is available per pickup order.

This promotion is available online using the promo code NDW.

