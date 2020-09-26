Kraft wants to know if you would try pumpkin spice mac and cheese

Kraft officials in Canada have unveiled new pumpkin spice flavored macaroni and cheese, and now they’re curious if Americans want to try it.
Kraft hosted a poll on Twitter that closed with 16,570 votes.
Overall, 52% of voters said they would give the new flavor a shot.
25% of voters responded with the more enthusiastic “Yaaaaasss!” and around 23% voted “Pumpkin Spice Everything.”
If you would like to have a chance to get your hands on some pumpkin spice mac and cheese, you can tag Kraft on Twitter with #PumpkinSpiceKMC + #Sweepstakes.