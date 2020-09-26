Kraft wants to know if you would try pumpkin spice mac and cheese

WITH AFP STORY: LIFESTYLE-US-FOOD-KRAFT-MACANDCHEESE This photo illustration shows packs of Kraft’s macaroni and cheese in Washington on April 21, 2015. From January next year, two kinds of yellow dye will no longer be added to the packaged dry pasta and processed cheese mix that is famous for its gooey yellow-orange look. Instead, natural ingredients like paprika, annatto and turmeric will be used, said Kraft in a statement on April 20th that promised no change in how Mac and Cheese actually tastes. AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Kraft officials in Canada have unveiled new pumpkin spice flavored macaroni and cheese, and now they’re curious if Americans want to try it.

Kraft hosted a poll on Twitter that closed with 16,570 votes.

Overall, 52% of voters said they would give the new flavor a shot.

25% of voters responded with the more enthusiastic “Yaaaaasss!” and around 23% voted “Pumpkin Spice Everything.”

Our @KraftDinner friends in Canada had the idea to make pumpkin spice Kraft Mac and Cheese – and now we want to bring it to the US! Who’d give it a try?! 🎃🧀 — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) September 24, 2020

If you would like to have a chance to get your hands on some pumpkin spice mac and cheese, you can tag Kraft on Twitter with #PumpkinSpiceKMC + #Sweepstakes.

Do you want to win a box of limited edition Pumpkin Spice Kraft Mac & Cheese? Of course you do! Tag us in a tweet with #PumpkinSpiceKMC + #Sweepstakes for a chance to win.

No purchase necessary. 18+. Ends: 9/29/20. Rules:https://t.co/9jcGAJfec2 pic.twitter.com/VggsDrsjAl — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) September 25, 2020