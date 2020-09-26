Kraft wants to know if you would try pumpkin spice mac and cheese

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WITH AFP STORY: LIFESTYLE-US-FOOD-KRAFT-MACANDCHEESE This photo illustration shows packs of Kraft's macaroni and cheese in Washington on April 21, 2015. From January next year, two kinds of yellow dye will no longer be added to the packaged dry pasta and processed cheese mix that is famous for its gooey yellow-orange look. Instead, natural ingredients like paprika, annatto and turmeric will be used, said Kraft in a statement on April 20th that promised no change in how Mac and Cheese actually tastes. AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

WITH AFP STORY: LIFESTYLE-US-FOOD-KRAFT-MACANDCHEESE
This photo illustration shows packs of Kraft’s macaroni and cheese in Washington on April 21, 2015. From January next year, two kinds of yellow dye will no longer be added to the packaged dry pasta and processed cheese mix that is famous for its gooey yellow-orange look. Instead, natural ingredients like paprika, annatto and turmeric will be used, said Kraft in a statement on April 20th that promised no change in how Mac and Cheese actually tastes. AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Kraft officials in Canada have unveiled new pumpkin spice flavored macaroni and cheese, and now they’re curious if Americans want to try it.

Kraft hosted a poll on Twitter that closed with 16,570 votes.

Overall, 52% of voters said they would give the new flavor a shot.

25% of voters responded with the more enthusiastic “Yaaaaasss!” and around 23% voted “Pumpkin Spice Everything.”

If you would like to have a chance to get your hands on some pumpkin spice mac and cheese, you can tag Kraft on Twitter with #PumpkinSpiceKMC + #Sweepstakes.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter