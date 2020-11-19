Koury Corporation’s Greensboro rezoning request approved

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A desired stretch of land off West Cone Boulevard is set for high-end apartments. The Greensboro City Council voted overwhelmingly in favor of Koury Corporation’s request to rezone the property. The vote is not final approval for the project, but it was enough to force some people in the Brown Town and Kirkwood area to consider moving.

“It was a fight, it was a good fight,” said David Smith, who lives about 600 feet away from the property. “We gave it a good fight.”

Three contentious months of back-and-forth between neighbors and the Koury Corporation boiled down to a seven-to-two vote Tuesday night.

“Deeper and deeper disappointment as the voting went through and it became clear that it was done,” said Wendy Heise, who lives adjacent to the proposed site.

The rezoning request approval paves the way for 480 proposed apartments on more than 23 acres.

“It was unfair and unkind and not reflective of being a good neighbor,” she said.

Heise’s home will sit right next to the projected $80 million investment. The Koury Corporation made 10 changes to their plan to be a good neighbor, but it may not be enough for some homeowners.

“We may not be comfortable staying here,” Heise said. “We may very well move.”

Some of the new changes include a reduced number of apartments, shortened building height and a wider buffer zone between properties.

“This is kind of a type of development that we haven’t had before,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

She said developing the vacant land, which has water and sewer capabilities, will help make Greensboro more competitive. She hopes it’ll bring more people, new jobs and provide a boost to the city’s economy.

“We see how economic development in Charlotte has happened,” Vaughan said.

Koury Corporation President Richard Vanore Jr. tells FOX8 the high-end apartment complex is expected to be built by 2024.

“If they don’t have the jobs and the opportunities for young professionals and others to come it won’t matter,” Heise said. “They’ll sit empty.”

The city council will take a closer look at traffic and stormwater plans ahead of construction. The project can only move forward if the developers abide by the new conditions.