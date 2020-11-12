Kohl’s recalls over 500K candles prone to ‘high flames,’ ‘burn hazard’

by: KSN News and Nexstar Media Wire

WASHINGTON (KSN) – Kohl’s has recalled more than half-a-million Sonoma Goods For Life branded three-wick candles due to fire and burn hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission.

The candles’ high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall covers about 512,000 of the candles, which were sold nationwide and online at www.Kohls.com from December 2019 through October 2020 for about $20. 

The candles come in glass containers with metal lids. The model is the design/language on the exterior of the glass container. The fragrance, style number, UPC, and date code are contained on the label on the bottom of the glass container.

This recall involves the following models and scents:

ModelFragranceStyle NumberUPCDate Code
GROWCape Jasmine01SNGDD0140068113195410/19
HOME SWEET HOMEWhite Lotus & Lilac01SNGDD0340029265318010/19
SAIL AWAYSunday Funday01SNGDD0440018909609010/19
LIVE SIMPLYMango Margarita01SNGDD0640030467805710/19
BE HAPPYHoneydew Raspberry Sangria01SNGDD0740055133509310/19
HELLO WORLDPineapple Sugar01SNGDD0940068113198510/19
DREAMCoconut Mahogany01SNGDD1340066070055310/19
EXPLORECactus Rose Bloom01SNGDD1740029265321010/19
I Woof YouRhubarb Berry Lemonade01CTDVD2540055324454610/19
BLESSEDBaked Apple03SNGDD01A40062003180206/20
THANKFULFalling Leaves03SNGDD02A40017758019806/20
GRATEFULPumpkin Spice03SNGDD03A40075748849406/20
HELLO FALLPumpkin Spice03SNGDD0440062436925306/20
MAKE TODAYAutumn Hayride03SNGDD0640070937352606/20
MAKE LIFECaramel Toffee03SNGDD07B40062003182606/20
HAPPY DAYCrackling Cedarwood03SNGDD08B40017758102706/20
THINK BE HAPPYFall in Love03SNGDD1040033714625706/20
ENJOYVanilla Pumpkin Latte03SNGDD1140070937473806/20
LIVE SIMPLYCaramel Toffee03SNGDD1240075749007706/20
BE COZYFalling Leaves03SNGDD1340017758073006/20
OUR HOMEPumpkin Spice03SNGDD1540049681173706/20
PEACECozy Fireside04SNGDD0140069289682808/20
MERRYEnchanted Forest04SNGDD0340046767792808/20
MERRY & BRIGHTGingerbread House04SNGDD0540018902167208/20
BE COZYSugar & Spice04SNGDD1140062334855608/20
SNOWMENCocoa & Marshmallows04SNGDD1340064060304108/20
ALL BE MERRYBalsam Fir04SNGDD1540061025317708/20
TIS THE SEASONHoliday Cookies04SNGDD1740075742655708/20
PINK CITYSpiced Holly Berry04SNGDD2140064060305808/20
OH WHAT FUNHoliday Cookies04SNGDD2440075742656408/20

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the nearest Kohl’s store. Customers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.

Anyone with questions can call Kohl’s toll-free at 855-564-5755 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday or online at www.kohls.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.

