Renowned actor Kirk Douglas has passed away at the age of 103, TMZ reports.

Douglas' career spanned more than six decades and he starred in films such as "Champion" and "Spartacus."

Douglas was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his roles in "Champion," "Bad & the Beautiful" and "Lust for Life."

Douglas was the father of Academy Award-winning actor Michael Douglas.