King’s Classic Bakery serves up their famous eclairs from new Winston-Salem location

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Every September for the past 14 years, Robin Shoemaker prepares hundreds of pans of pumpkin bread to sell at the Carolina Classic Fair. But this year, her vintage shop in Yesterday Village at the fairgrounds will sit empty.

COVID-19 canceled most of the fair activities and only 12 vendors were chosen for a drive-thru concession opportunity. Instead, Shoemaker hopes people will find her new bakery just two miles from the fairground to get their fair favorites.

Late last year, Shoemaker relocated her King’s Classic Bakery from King in Stokes County to Trade Street in Downtown Winston-Salem.

Shoemaker hopes sales at the bakery will help her make up for the thousands of dollars she would normally earn during the 10 days at the fair. She even put up signs outside the bakery, letting people know they can buy her famous eclairs.

During the fair, she sells about 800 of the pastries.

Meanwhile, she’s already thinking about next year and hoping she will once again return to her home in Yesterday Village.