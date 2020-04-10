King woman who survived life-threatening flu complications sends warning about COVID-19

KING, N.C. — A 25-year-old woman who survived a life-threatening case of the flu is warning others during the COVID-19 pandemic, don’t think it can’t happen to you.

A year ago, Janna Kiger was in the hospital on life support, after the flu virus attacked her lungs and heart. Eventually those complications required her to have open heart surgery.

Kiger has paid close attention as the coronavirus spreads across our state and into her own community in King.

She is part of the high-risk group for COVID-19 and doesn’t want to take any chances.

“I haven’t been in a store in probably over a month, maybe? Just because I mean I was like when I was starting to hear it, I was like I am not going out,” Kiger said.

Kiger says after spending months in the hospital, fighting to stay alive, this pandemic is forcing her to relive that trauma.

“It’s hard for me to see it and listen to it because it’s like I’ve lived through a lot of that stuff and I would hate for anyone to ever have to go through anything like that, no matter if it’s COVID or if it is the flu, or anything respiratory,” Kiger said.

Just like so many others, Kiger was in the middle of planning big life events when this health crisis forced everyone to press pause.

“I’m supposed to get married in June, so that’s another thing that’s kind of been not completely on the back burner, but it might have to be postponed,” Kiger said.

It’s a reality she’s accepted, because her family has seen firsthand the devastating effects of a respiratory illness and learned never take your health for granted.

“It can happen to anybody, healthy, unhealthy, young, old. I mean anything can happen,” Kiger said.